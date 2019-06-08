Cricket World Cup 2019

Kamal Nath fails to meet Congress president

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 8, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Nath was scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening.
Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who was on a three-day-visit to Delhi, on Friday returned to Bhopal without being able to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Mr Nath was scheduled to meet Mr Gandhi on Thursday evening.

 

However, the scheduled meeting could not materialise since Mr Gandhi was making preparations to make his first visit to Wayanad on Friday after he won the elections from the Lok Sabha seat, a senior Congress leader informed.

The development comes close on the heels of Mr Gandhi regretting at the recently held Congress Working Committee meeting that Mr Nath along with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Union minister P. Chidambaram had insisted on giving party tickets to their respective sons in the just-concluded LS elections paying no heed to interest of Congress.

Mr Nath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday .

...
Tags: chief minister kamal nath, aicc chief rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


