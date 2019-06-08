Cricket World Cup 2019

#JusticeForTwinkle: Among 4, one accused raped his 7-yr-old daughter in 2014

Published Jun 8, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 4:29 pm IST
Three days later, the body of the girl was found by a woman who picks up trash.
On May 30, the two-year-old girl from outside her home was kidnapped by a man and his accomplice Zahid over a loan dispute with the girl's grandfather. (Photo: Twitter)
Aligarh: Among four accused in the gruesome murder of a two-year-old girl Twinkle Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, one of a man earlier allegedly raped his own seven-year-old daughter in 2014. He was out on bail.

On May 30, the two-year-old girl from outside her home was kidnapped by a man and his accomplice Zahid over a loan dispute with the girl's grandfather.

 

According to Aligarh police, accused had disposed the body of the minor into garbage dump after they murdered her by strangulating her neck.

Three days later, the body of the girl was found by a woman who picks up trash. She screamed after she saw dogs pulling the victim's body which was wrapped in a cloth and was full of maggots, gave a foul smell.

According to Aligarh police, arm and a leg of a minor girl were broken. The post-mortem report, however, has not confirmed rape of girl but booked two accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Some reports suggested that the murder was due to the financial dispute between the accused and the victim's family.

The case will also be investigated under the National Security Act (NSA), an anti-terror law that enables the detention of suspects who pose a threat to national security for a year.

Five policemen have been suspended for their negligence in this case.

A hashtag #justicefortwinkle has been trending on social media which has brought celebrities, politicians and others together.

