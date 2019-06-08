Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian Railways to provide massage service in 39 trains for Rs 100

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2019
New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains.

This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said today.

 

This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.

"This is the first time in history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways will earn an additional revenue of Rs. 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs. 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passengers who will avail the services. This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

The service will be available for Rs. 100 each for foot massage and head massage.

This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

