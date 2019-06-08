Cricket World Cup 2019

Bhubaneswar: Dog fights with cobra to save owner’s family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 8, 2019, 3:26 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 3:26 am IST
According to one Sambit Das, a 5-ft long Cobra was trying to enter into their house at Badagada canal road on Thursday night.
 In a fresh such case, a dog fought against a cobra to guard lives of its owner’s family members in Bhubaneswar. (Representional Image)

Bhubaneswar: Instances of pet dogs showing faithfulness to save lives of their masters have always evoked love and affection for the animal tribe. In a fresh such case, a dog fought against a cobra to guard lives of its owner’s family members in Bhubaneswar.

According to one Sambit Das, a 5-ft long Cobra was trying to enter into their house at Badagada canal road on Thursday night. The pet dog guarding their gate spotted the reptile and prevented it from entering into the house. When Das’ family members woke up hearing their dog barking, they found their pet caught in serious fight with the snake. “Despite being repeatedly beaten by the snake, he threw the reptile outside the gate twice. But when the snake entered into the house again, our pet attacked and mauled it. We immediately rushed him to the veterinary dispensary inside at Odisha University.

 

Tags: pet dogs, cobra
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


