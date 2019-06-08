Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 Al Qaeda names new c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Al Qaeda names new chief for India wing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 8, 2019, 3:23 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 3:23 am IST
The militant Islamist organisation has named another Kashmiri militant as his successor.
Hameed Lelhari, a school dropout, had joined militant ranks a few years ago and was a member of the Zakir Musa group in Kashmir’s frontline indigenous militant outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
 Hameed Lelhari, a school dropout, had joined militant ranks a few years ago and was a member of the Zakir Musa group in Kashmir’s frontline indigenous militant outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Srinagar: Two weeks after Zakir Musa who headed the Al-Qaeda’s India cell “Ansar Ghazwatul Hind” was killed by security forces in a fire fight in Pulwama district, the militant Islamist organisation has named another Kashmiri militant as his successor.

A video circulated by “Ansar Ghazwatul Hind’s” official media channel al-Hurr Media on Wednesday shows its spokesperson Abu Ubaidah Hafizahullah saying that Hameed Lelhari alias Haroon Abbas is the new chief of the outfit.

 

Hameed Lelhari, a school dropout, had joined militant ranks a few years ago and was a member of the Zakir Musa group in Kashmir’s frontline indigenous militant outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Zakir Rashid Bhat, the real name of Zakir Musa, revolted against the Hizb in 2017 and was appointed by Al-Qaeda as the head of its newly created cell in India named ‘Ansar Ghazwatul Hind’.

...
Tags: zakir musa, al-qaeda
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Retired Indian Army soldier Mohammad Sanaulla (Photo: File)

Bail for ex-Armyman who was declared a ‘foreigner’

Army soldiers prepare for final assault near the houses where four Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were hiding during an encounter at Panjran Litter area in Pulwama on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

ISI’s bid to revive terror in Jammu and Kashmir foiled

Missing AN-32 aircraft (Representational image)

No headway as AN-32 search operations continue

In a fresh such case, a dog fought against a cobra to guard lives of its owner’s family members in Bhubaneswar. (Representional Image)

Bhubaneswar: Dog fights with cobra to save owner’s family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, US Air Force allows Sikh airman to keep turban, beard on duty

Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, a crew chief at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, is now the first active airman who has been authorised to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles while serving in the Air Force. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Let us talk, Imran khan writes to PM Modi

Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI | File)

TRS win in local polls continues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

13-year-old in his 37th letter urges PM Modi to reinstate his father in job

Congratulating Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the second time, Sarthak, a Class VIII student, said (Photo: File)

Govt seeks Sonia Gandhi help on session

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi with Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

No hurdles for fish prasadam

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham