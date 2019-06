3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Haryana: 3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School, died after a fire broke out there and a cloth godown located below it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad, on Saturday.

"Fire dept is here, situation now under control, we'll ascertain the cause of fire," police officials said.