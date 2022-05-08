Wind speed along AP Coast @50kmph on May 10 and 11

According to weathermen from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 8. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Visakhapatnam: Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph were likely in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11 under the influence of a cyclone that is being formed in the Bay of Bengal.

There would be light to moderate rainfall when the system moved over the sea along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The government has directed fishermen not to venture into the sea till further instructions.

According to weathermen from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 8. It is likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Thereafter, the system is very likely to recurve north-northwestwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast. Gale winds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph were likely to prevail around the cyclone at sea.