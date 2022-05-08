Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2022 Wind speed along AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wind speed along AP Coast @50kmph on May 10 and 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 8, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 1:01 am IST
There would be light to moderate rainfall when the system moved over the sea along the Andhra Pradesh coast
According to weathermen from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 8. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 According to weathermen from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 8. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Visakhapatnam: Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph were likely in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11 under the influence of a cyclone that is being formed in the Bay of Bengal.

There would be light to moderate rainfall when the system moved over the sea along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The government has directed fishermen not to venture into the sea till further instructions.

 

According to weathermen from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 8. It is likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Thereafter, the system is very likely to recurve north-northwestwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast. Gale winds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph were likely to prevail around the cyclone at sea.

 

...
Tags: andhra cyclone, moderate rainfall
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

It is also very difficult for law enforcement authorities to track down offenders because of the anonymous profiles they maintain. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Sex traffickers using apps to lure people

News

HMDA puts logistics park plans on the back-burner

However, the delayed implementation of the scheme by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after coming to power due to fund crunch has been pushing farmers into more trouble as they are forced to bear additional interest burden for the delay in addition to banks declaring their accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs). (Representational Photo:AFP)

Beneficiaries pay for delay in loan waiver

News

23 adivasi women fined for fishing in tiger reserve



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

Heatwave to scorch India’s wheat supplies, adding food-shortage worries to world

Weaker production will lead to a drop in farmers’ income, squeezing margins just as costs of fertilizer and fuel have soared. (Representational image: PTI)

7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, police said. (ANI)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->