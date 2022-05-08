Police focus on convictions

The SPs directed police officers to concentrate on getting pending cases cleared by filing chargesheets and making efforts to secure convictions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: Directing investigating officers (IOs) to submit proper evidence in court to enhance conviction rate, district superintendents of police (SPs) asked the public prosecutors to work together with the IOs to secure punishment for the accused.

SPs conducted meetings with junior officials and public prosecutors to review pending cases and discuss the status of legal proceedings.

The SPs directed police officers to concentrate on getting pending cases cleared by filing chargesheets and making efforts to secure convictions.

Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeswari inquired about the cases of theft at Nakrekal and Miryalaguda.

“The IOs have to comply with standard operation proceedings (SoPs) of 16 functional verticals framed by the state police. Not only detecting cases, police officers must also work along with the court staff and public prosecutors to get conviction by collecting evidence,” she explained.

She said every police officer from the rank of SI to DSP must work to reduce pending cases. The inspectors and DSPs should coordinate with the SIs and station officers in detecting cases, she said.

Vikarabad SP N. Koti Reddy directed officials to respond to dial 100 calls and make FIRs based on complaints being lodged by the victims.

At night, the patrolling staff must be active in responding to complaints, he added.

Suryapet SP Rajendra Prasad said they had given priority to visual policing and implementing the SoPs. Strict instructions have been given to IOs and police officers to reduce case pendency.

DGP M. Mahendar Reddy conducted video conferences with SPs and directed them to comply with the 16 functional vertical systems in dealing cases and asked to finish pending cases by speeding up investigation.