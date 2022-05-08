Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2022 HMDA puts logistics ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HMDA puts logistics park plans on the back-burner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 8, 2022, 2:25 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 2:25 am IST
After inaugurating logistic parks at Batasingaram and Mangalpally, HMDA had announced that it would construct 10 logistic parks along ORR
News
 News

Hyderabad: The HMDA has put its plan to set up more logistic parks in cold storage. After inaugurating a logistic park each at Batasingaram and Mangalpally, the HMDA had announced in 2019 that it would construct 10 logistic parts along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), .
This proposal has remained on paper since then.

The Batasingaram and Mangalpally logistics parks were built on public private partnership (PPP) mode to provide facilities related to freight logistics, considering the location and strategic advantages of Hyderabad. The parks were to offer efficient logistics management and serve as regional hubs and integrated one-stop facility for freight operators, third party logistic (3PL) service providers, cargo handling companies, truck drivers, warehousing and parking.

 

Minister K.T. Rama Rao, while inaugurating a Mangalapalli logistics park in 2019,  said it could provide parking for 250 trucks, warehousing, automobile service centres, fuel stations, cold storage, primary health centre, dormitories and restaurants. He said that it would provide direct employment to 800-1,000 persons and indirect employment to another 2,000. “This is the first of 10 logistics parks planned around ORR,” he said.

Following this, HMDA officials said that as per the comprehensive transportation study (CTS), the HMDA has proposed building logistics parks and inter-city bus terminals (ICBT) in PPP mode at Miyapur, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad, Shamirpet, Patancheru and Manoharabad.

 

An official said that HMDA had invited a request for proposal (RFP) for appointment of a transaction advisor to conceptualise and prepare the project requirements.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP was selected as transaction adviser. The RFP for selection of developers was to prepared within four months. The project has not moved an inch since then. Asked about the status of the project, a senior HMDA official said that he was not supposed to talk to press persons, as per the written instructions of higher authorities. The official said he could neither disclose the status of the project nor comment on it.

 

...
Tags: logistic park
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

It is also very difficult for law enforcement authorities to track down offenders because of the anonymous profiles they maintain. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Sex traffickers using apps to lure people

However, the delayed implementation of the scheme by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after coming to power due to fund crunch has been pushing farmers into more trouble as they are forced to bear additional interest burden for the delay in addition to banks declaring their accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs). (Representational Photo:AFP)

Beneficiaries pay for delay in loan waiver

News

23 adivasi women fined for fishing in tiger reserve

Piccture of a double-decker Bus from Zoo park to Secunderabad via AfzalGunj. (Twitter)

Double-decker buses may return to Hyderabad roads



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

Heatwave to scorch India’s wheat supplies, adding food-shortage worries to world

Weaker production will lead to a drop in farmers’ income, squeezing margins just as costs of fertilizer and fuel have soared. (Representational image: PTI)

7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, police said. (ANI)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->