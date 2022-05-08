Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2022 Crackdown on doctors ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Crackdown on doctors with PG med. diplomas in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 8, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Many with PG diploma degrees have approached the court, seeking permission to practice like other MBBS doctors
The issue cropped up two months back, when Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) found that a doctor with a PG diploma in cardiology was running a clinic in Mancherial claiming that he was a qualified cardiologist. (Image via ANI)
 The issue cropped up two months back, when Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) found that a doctor with a PG diploma in cardiology was running a clinic in Mancherial claiming that he was a qualified cardiologist. (Image via ANI)

Hyderabad: The health department is cracking down on PG medical diploma holders, who are posing as doctors with super speciality degrees, and running illegal clinics in the state.

While the government does not recognise ‘PG diploma’ degrees, those with such degrees have approached the court, seeking permission to practice like other MBBS doctors.

 

The issue cropped up two months back, when Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) found that a doctor with a PG diploma in cardiology was running a clinic in Mancherial claiming that he was a qualified cardiologist. When TSMC sought his explanation, he took the issue to the notice of a national association of diploma holders, which sent a legal notice to the council and also approached courts. The association claims that such degrees allow them to open clinics and practise.

Incidentally, the doctor in Mancherial obtained his diploma in ‘clinical cardiology’ from IGNOU.

 

Putting things in their perspective, TSMC Registrar Dr Hanumantha Rao said “Diplomas granted by IGNOU are not recognised by any council because medical subjects should be taught only in medical colleges attached to hospitals. In addition to this, cardiology is classified as a super speciality. How can they get a degree in it with a diploma?”
Dr Rao said Osmania University too wanted to begin diploma courses for medical subjects but they were denied permission for similar reasons.

Additionally, TSMC is also engaged in a tussle with those who study abroad and allegedly carry out illegal practices in the country.

 

One of the issues is that such degrees in countries like Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine are termed MD, and hence they add MD tags to their names.
“That MD is equivalent to an MBBS in India. They are misleading people,” said a health department official.

About two months ago, two cases were detected wherein doctors with medical degrees obtained abroad had procured fake registration certificates.

Dr Hanumantha Rao said that they do this as foreign returnees need to clear Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in India to be allowed to practise.

 

“The standard of education in colleges abroad is poor and such students struggle to clear the exam and resort to these devious methods,” he added.

...
Tags: pg medical diploma
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

It is also very difficult for law enforcement authorities to track down offenders because of the anonymous profiles they maintain. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Sex traffickers using apps to lure people

News

HMDA puts logistics park plans on the back-burner

However, the delayed implementation of the scheme by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after coming to power due to fund crunch has been pushing farmers into more trouble as they are forced to bear additional interest burden for the delay in addition to banks declaring their accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs). (Representational Photo:AFP)

Beneficiaries pay for delay in loan waiver

News

23 adivasi women fined for fishing in tiger reserve



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

Heatwave to scorch India’s wheat supplies, adding food-shortage worries to world

Weaker production will lead to a drop in farmers’ income, squeezing margins just as costs of fertilizer and fuel have soared. (Representational image: PTI)

7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, police said. (ANI)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->