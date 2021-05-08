Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2021 Villagers turn wiser ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Villagers turn wiser, impose self-lockdown in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published May 8, 2021, 8:52 am IST
Updated May 8, 2021, 9:43 am IST
Business establishments are allowed to remain open only during specific timings and the entry of outsiders into the villages is barred
A deserted thoroughfare in Bhupalpally on Friday. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla
Warangal: With the state government being adamant in not imposing lockdown despite the growing number of Covid-19 positive cases, several villages in erstwhile Warangal district where cases are on the rise, decided to observe lockdown voluntarily. While many villages remained unaffected during the first wave of the pandemic, they are badly affected during the second.

People are worried as at least 30 to 40 persons in each village are undergoing treatment for the disease. As a result, the village governing bodies are opting for self-lockdown in their areas to stop the spread of the virus and protect themselves.

 

As part of this, business establishments are allowed to remain open only during specific timings and the entry of outsiders into the villages is barred. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on violators of these norms.

Asha workers and ANMs are providing isolation kits to those with symptoms. They are also conducting door to door surveys by checking residents’ temperatures. If they have symptoms, they are being given medicine. If the symptoms are severe, they are referred to hospitals. Those who test positive are either home isolated or admitted to hospitals.

 

In Warangal Urban district, the village panchayat of Elkaturthy decided to allow businesses to run only between 5 am and 12 noon. The residents were asked not to step outside during the rest of the time until May 22.

The sarpanch of Kondaparthy Katkuri Rajamani declared that they would implement partial lockdown in the village according to which shops would be open between 6 am and 10 am and 5 pm and 7 pm. “There are about 50 people who are suffering from Covid-19 symptoms in the village. That is why we have taken this decision,” she said.

 

In Mangapet village of Mulugu district, voluntary lockdown will remain in effect till May 20. Village special officer Srikanth and the village panchayat governing council decided to allow business establishments to run between 6 am and 1 pm only.

...
Tags: villages self-lockdown telangana, covid cases increasing bhupalapally, elkaturthy self lockdown, kondaparthy self lockdown, mangapet in mulugu district voluntary lockdown
Location: India, Telangana


