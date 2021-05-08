Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2021 TIMS gets new triage ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TIMS gets new triage unit; plans afoot for more oxygen beds

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2021, 8:27 am IST
Updated May 8, 2021, 9:39 am IST
These units will attend to Covid-19 patients instead of making them wait in ambulances, till the time a bed becomes available
As soon as a Covid patient arrives in an ambulance, he or she will be taken into the triage and put on oxygen and provided appropriate treatment. — Representational image/PTI
 As soon as a Covid patient arrives in an ambulance, he or she will be taken into the triage and put on oxygen and provided appropriate treatment. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: Emergency construction of a triage unit at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims) is almost complete and a similar temporary unit will also be built in the next few days at the Gandhi Hospital.

These units will attend to Covid-19 patients instead of making them wait in ambulances, till the time a bed becomes available for admission into these hospitals.

 

“We have added 200 more oxygen beds at Tims and also will add more such beds at Gandhi. As soon as a Covid patient arrives in an ambulance, he or she will be taken into the triage and put on oxygen and provided appropriate treatment. Depending on their conditions, once beds are available, they will be admitted to the hospital,” Director of Medical Education Dr K. Ramesh Reddy told reporters on Friday evening. These triage units will be located close to the entry of the hospitals, he said. He also said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited Gandhi Hospital and spent a few hours there on Friday reviewing the hospital’s needs and discussing setting up the triage units in big government hospitals in the state, directed officials to set up temporary sheds to create additional space on the hospitals premises where more beds can be placed for treating Covid-19 patients.

 

Dr Ramesh Reddy said similar facilities would also be set up urgently at all district and area hospitals across the state as an additional 3,000 beds are being readied for Covid-19 patients needing hospital care. Government hospitals in the state would soon have a total of about 15,000 ICU oxygen beds, he added.

...
Tags: triage unit telangana institute of medical sciences, gandhi hospital hyderabad, triage unit teams covid patients in ambulances, somesh kumar gandhi hospital visit
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Mrs Sonia Gandhi also demanded that meetings of the standing committees be held immediately. — PTI file photo

Sonia asks PM to call all-party meet on Covid

Govt targets to procure 45.2 lakh tonnes of paddy in this (2020-21) Rabi season – a 15 per cent increase over last year. Production of 65.23 lakh tonnes of paddy is estimated this year. Officials are procuring 50,000 tonnes per day, which will be increased to 70,000 tonnes soon. — Representational image/DC

Procure paddy at farm gates: Jagan to officials

A deserted thoroughfare in Bhupalpally on Friday. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Villagers turn wiser, impose self-lockdown in Warangal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

Sonia asks PM to call all-party meet on Covid

Mrs Sonia Gandhi also demanded that meetings of the standing committees be held immediately. — PTI file photo

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order to increase oxygen quota

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham