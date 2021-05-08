TIMS gets new triage unit; plans afoot for more oxygen beds

As soon as a Covid patient arrives in an ambulance, he or she will be taken into the triage and put on oxygen and provided appropriate treatment. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: Emergency construction of a triage unit at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims) is almost complete and a similar temporary unit will also be built in the next few days at the Gandhi Hospital.

These units will attend to Covid-19 patients instead of making them wait in ambulances, till the time a bed becomes available for admission into these hospitals.

“We have added 200 more oxygen beds at Tims and also will add more such beds at Gandhi. As soon as a Covid patient arrives in an ambulance, he or she will be taken into the triage and put on oxygen and provided appropriate treatment. Depending on their conditions, once beds are available, they will be admitted to the hospital,” Director of Medical Education Dr K. Ramesh Reddy told reporters on Friday evening. These triage units will be located close to the entry of the hospitals, he said. He also said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited Gandhi Hospital and spent a few hours there on Friday reviewing the hospital’s needs and discussing setting up the triage units in big government hospitals in the state, directed officials to set up temporary sheds to create additional space on the hospitals premises where more beds can be placed for treating Covid-19 patients.

Dr Ramesh Reddy said similar facilities would also be set up urgently at all district and area hospitals across the state as an additional 3,000 beds are being readied for Covid-19 patients needing hospital care. Government hospitals in the state would soon have a total of about 15,000 ICU oxygen beds, he added.