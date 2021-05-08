Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2021 Telangana an island ...
Telangana an island of calm amidst Covid storm in neighbourhood

Published May 8, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 1:23 am IST
However, along with the fall in cases, the number of tests being conducted every day has also been fluctuating just around 70,000
A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits in an ambulance outside the District Hospital Koti, in Hyderabad, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI)
 A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits in an ambulance outside the District Hospital Koti, in Hyderabad, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Surrounded by states reporting continuing surges in Covid-19 cases, Telangana, defying odds, yet again reported one more day of a dip in cases on Saturday. The health department said the state recorded 5,186 new cases of Covid on Saturday. It also reported a dip in deaths from the disease, saying 38 people lost their lives to Covid the same day.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, with which Telangana state shares its borders, have been reporting cases in the 20,000s or close to that number every day for some time now. During the same period, daily cases in Telangana state have been on a downward trend, something the government said it was expecting to happen.

 

As per the state’s estimates, the daily Covid cases would continue to fall and Telangana could well see the Covid-19 second wave receding in the next two weeks.

However, along with the fall in cases, the number of tests being conducted every day in Telangana, has also been fluctuating just around the 70,000 figure. The department said 69,158 tests were conducted in Telangana and that results from 2,733 tests were pending as of 5.30 pm, on Saturday.

The total deaths in the state on Saturday stood at 2,704, and total cases neared the five lakh mark with 4,92,385 reported so far.

 

The department said 7,994 people were deemed to have recovered from the disease taking their number so far to 4,21,219, while the number of active cases stood at 68,462.

The GHMC area reported the highest daily cases at 904, followed by 399 in Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri with 366, and Warangal Urban district with 231 cases.

 

Downward trend on track in TS

May 1: Cases - 7,430 | Deaths - 56 | Tests - 76,330

May 2: Cases - 5,695 | Deaths - 49 | Tests - 58,742

May 3: Cases - 6,876 | Deaths - 59 | Tests - 70,961

 

May 4: Cases - 6,361 | Deaths - 51 | Tests - 77,435

May 5: Cases - 6,026  | Deaths - 52 | Tests - 79,824

May 6: Cases - 5,892 | Deaths - 46 | Tests - 76,047

May 7: Cases - 5,559 | Deaths - 41 | Tests - 65,375

 

May 8 – 5,186 – 38 – 69,148

...
