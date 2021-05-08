Spot registrations for second dose of vaccine from today; no first dose till May 12

Only those who got their first shot of Covishield or Covaxin will be eligible to get their second doses, provided they have completed six weeks, and four weeks, respectively, as on Saturday, from the date of the first shot. — DC Image/P. Narasimha Murthy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health department has announced that beginning on Saturday, only those eligible to receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be given shots. There will be no vaccination for those seeking their first dose, Director of Health Services Dr G Srinivasa Rao announced on Friday evening.

Only those who got their first shot of Covishield or Covaxin will be eligible to get their second doses, provided they have completed six weeks, and four weeks, respectively, as on Saturday, from the date of the first shot.

Both vaccines will be available at government vaccination centres and the eligible ones can opt for spot registration during the special drive, Dr Rao said.

The special drive will end on May 12. There will be no vaccinations on May 9.

The need for spot registrations arose because the Cowin portal where people can register slots does not have a provision for those seeking a second dose, he said.

The decision to restrict vaccination only for second dose was taken in view of the low allocation of vaccine till May 15, at 4.69 lakh of Covishield and 2.16 lakh of Covaxin doses. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who on Thursday reviewed the vaccination drive in the state, had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested that Telangana be provided a minimum of two lakh doses a day.

He appealed to people seeking to get their first dose shots to have some patience and wait as the government was making every effort to ensure everyone in Telangana gets vaccinated.

The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for the vaccination programme and the government is exploring every avenue to get as many doses as are needed.