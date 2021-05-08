SC rejects plea against delay in hearing on central vista

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against deferment of hearing on a PIL seeking direction to halt construction activity at the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic but gave liberty to petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court for urgent listing of the matter.

The court was hearing the appeal against the May 4 order of the high court which had listed the PIL for hearing on May 17 saying it wants to first go through what the Supreme Court has deliberated in its judgement of January 5, giving a go-ahead to the ambitious project.

The apex court asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra to mention the matter before the High Court for urgent listing on May 10.