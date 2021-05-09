Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2021 Oxygen prices spiral ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Oxygen prices spiral as refillers exploit demand in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 12:00 am IST
DCA says keeping tabs on situation, urges patients not to hoard cylinders
As against NPPA-fixed price of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) at Rs 25.71 per cubic meter in cylinders, refillers are overcharging up to `95 per cubic metre, and showing nominal prices in invoices. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 As against NPPA-fixed price of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) at Rs 25.71 per cubic meter in cylinders, refillers are overcharging up to `95 per cubic metre, and showing nominal prices in invoices. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Refillers of medical oxygen are cashing in on the huge demand for oxygen and are charging the Coronavirus-infected patients heftily in several parts in the state.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) fixed the maximum price (ex-factory) of liquid medical oxygen at Rs 15.22 per cubic meter and medical oxygen in cylinder at Rs 25.71 per cubic meter excluding 12 per cent GST in its order issued on September 25, 2020, and it will be in force until further orders.

 

However, as the state is witnessing the raging of Coronavirus infections, the infected patients are rushing to government and private hospitals, which are either Aarogyasri-empanelled or permitted, to take treatment. Though the big government and private hospitals have in-built medical oxygen filling plants or storage rooms for bulk cylinders and have pipeline connectivity to the beds in ICU wards, some do not have such facilities and the stocks are getting exhausted in no time. These hospitals are forcing the kin of patients to get medical oxygen in cylinders on their own. When the latter rush to local refillers, they are charging exorbitant rates, taking advantage of the situation.

 

A medical oxygen refiller in Vijayawada is charging Rs 65 per cubic meter, while another is demanding Rs 95 per cubic meter. Apart from it, they are also charging for transport of filled-in cylinders to hospitals and for return of empty cylinders. Adding to it is an additional levy of GST at 12 per cent. The refillers are taking every precaution to avoid detection by the law enforcement agencies by mentioning only statutory price in the invoices and nominal amount for handling and transportation charges.

A refiller took Rs 7,000 as an advance deposit for the issue of a portable medical oxygen cylinder of one cubic meter capacity and charged a rental of Rs 300 per day in the city. A maternity hospital in Patamata is said to have stocked several medical oxygen cylinders. Some people staying in home quarantine are also keeping medical oxygen cylinders at their houses for future use by paying whatever is demanded from the refillers. It is the case in several parts of the state, which is creating huge demand and supply gaps.

 

Andhra Pradesh is allotted medical oxygen to the tune of 480 tonnes per day by the centre. The cryogenic tankers carrying liquid medical oxygen procured from Angul in Odisha, Sriperumbudur, Bellary and parts in Visakhapatnam, reach the in-built filling plants in the hospitals directly. The liquid oxygen turns into gaseous form during supply into pipelines connected to the beds as the hospital authorities fix specific equipment for the purpose and pressure is monitored through valves and gauges.

A doctor at Vijayawada government hospital, B. Nirmal Kumar, said, “If oxygen saturation level falls down below 94 per cent for any patient, we start providing medical oxygen from the level of two litres and it goes on as per requirement until the patient improves his levels. It may take even days to provide oxygen supply to the patient based on his health condition.”

 

A senior official of Drugs Control Administration (DCA) said, “We are keeping close tabs on supply of medical oxygen at statutory price and people are advised not to hoard cylinders for future use as it is resulting in some refillers charging more. We will initiate action against such refillers as per norms.”

...
Tags: refillers of medical oxygen, liquid medical oxygen at rs 15.22 per cubic meter, oxygen refiller in vijayawada is charging rs 65 per cubic meter, oxygen refillers exploit patients in vijayawada
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended

The decision to set up the temporary hospital was taken in view of difficulties in transport of oxygen to hospitals located far away. — Representational image/AFP

500-bed hosp to come up close to steel plant

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu lashed out at YSRC government for harassing TD leaders across the state. — DC Image

Police book Lokesh for tweet against YSRC MLA

Though only very few Covid patients required ICU and other critical care during the first wave, this time round, we are seeing more patients needing such attention and they are taking longer to recover. — Representational image/PTI

Recovery eludes Covid patients in ICUs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

National policy for admission of Covid-19 patients revised

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham