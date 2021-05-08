Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2021 Gandhi Hospital orde ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gandhi Hospital orders patient attendants and relatives out

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 8, 2021, 8:37 am IST
Updated May 8, 2021, 9:43 am IST
A doctor said they have received several such cases wherein the attenders contracted the virus from the patient undergoing treatment
"We understand the rules, but who is responsible if a patient loses her life due to lack of support," asked another man waiting near the parking lot. — Representational image/AFP
 “We understand the rules, but who is responsible if a patient loses her life due to lack of support,” asked another man waiting near the parking lot. — Representational image/AFP

HYDERABAD: Covid patients undergoing treatment in the understaffed Gandhi Hospital are in deeper trouble. They have lost the support of attendants and relatives as the hospital imposed strict rules prohibiting their entry to the hospital premises.

Many family members whose relatives are taking treatment at the hospital have been asked to leave and vacate the place by the on-duty cops late on Thursday night. Officials say that the new rule is to stop the spread of the virus as the attendants are testing positive after coming in close proximity with the patients. 

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Friday, some duty doctors at the hospital say they are understaffed with ward boys and nurses, making the work even more hectic for them with an increasing number of cases. “We are doing our best with what we have. We are engaged round-the-clock doing paperwork to logistics apart from extending medical assistance. We work with what we have,” said a doctor filling in patient details and helping them get oxygen support. 

On Thursday night, several relatives and attendees who gathered near the hospital gate were asked by cops to vacate the place. “We came here to be close to the patient. This place has very few nurses and staff, so they need assistance from relatives,” said Mohan, a resident of Bachupally whose wife is undergoing treatment.

 

“We understand the rules, but who is responsible if a patient loses her life due to lack of support,” asked another man waiting near the parking lot.

Meanwhile, the on-duty police said they are following orders from the management to help curb the infection rate. “Many of the attendees are testing positive as they are staying near the beds and are being careless. We have received orders from top to keep them away,” said a cop from Tukaramgate police station. 

A doctor said they have received several such cases wherein the attenders contracted the virus from the patient undergoing treatment. “Stricter rules are now enforced. Police department has set up flex boards across the place stating that attenders are strictly not allowed in the hospital,” said the medico.

 

...
Tags: covid patients attendants, covid patients attendants leave hospital telangana, covid patients attendants catching corona, corona patients attendees test positive for corona
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


