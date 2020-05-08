45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2020 Migrant workers crus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Migrant workers crushed to death by goods train in Aurangabad

PTI
Published May 8, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Updated May 8, 2020, 10:16 am IST
Workers were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when they were run over by the goods train coming from Jalna
15 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train in Maharashtra. (Photo- Twitter)
 15 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train in Maharashtra. (Photo- Twitter)

Aurangabad: At least 15 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said.

Two other labourers were injured in the tragic mishap which took place at 5.15 am under the Karmad Police station jurisdiction, an official said.

 

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna in central Maharashtra along rail tracks, were returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI.

They were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when they were run over by the goods train coming from Jalna, he said.

"The labourers, working in a steel factory in Jalna, left for their home state on foot last night. They came till Karmad and slept on tracks as they were tired," police officer Santosh Khetmalas said.

Fifteen workers lost their lives in the mishap, while two others were injured, he said, adding three labourers who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks.

...
Tags: maharashtra, migrant workers, karmad, labourers, madhya pradesh, crushed to death, goods train
Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)


