44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

54,367

1,360

Recovered

16,002

671

Deaths

1,834

49

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu5369154737 Rajasthan3382188899 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka69335429 Haryana6152607 Bihar5492475 Kerala5034694 Odisha218612 Jharkhand132373 Chandigarh128211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 08 May 2020 487 Maharashtra cops ...
Nation, Current Affairs

487 Maharashtra cops infected by coronavirus

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published May 8, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Updated May 8, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Home minister also said that there is a steady rise in the number of calls regarding Covid-19 on the police helpline number 100
487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown. (PTI Photo)
 487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that 487 policemen have tested COVID-19 positive in all over the state ever since the nationwide lockdown came into force on March 24.

Mr Deshmukh in his tweet said, "487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown."

 

Mumbai police commissioner Param  Bir Singh on Thursday visited J.J. Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is the most affected police precinct in Maharashtra, with 26 policemen, including 12 officers, testing positive for COVID-19. As many as 233 policemen in Mumbai have contracted the deadly infection so far, of which three have died.

Also read: Corona cases in India rise at alarming rate after BSF, police personnel test positive

While interacting with his officers, Singh said, “The morale of the police force is high. The police have won the battles against underworld, mafia and terrorists during the 26/11 attacks. Similarly, we will win our battle against this invisible enemy.”

In a series of tweets, the home minister also said that there is a steady rise in the number of calls regarding COVID-19 on the police helpline number 100.

The minister added as many as 85,309 calls have been received on the number so far.

The NCP leader also said that 3,10,694 passes have been issued for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies till now. The minister said that 2,24,219 people have been isolated in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 649 were found to be violating the quarantine.

"The state govt's running 4,738 relief camps where 4,35,030 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food & necessities. 1,281 offences have been registered for illegal transport," he said on the micro-blogging site.

The minister added that as many as 96,231 offences have been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code since the lockdown was imposed, leading to 18,858 arrests and seizure of 53,330 vehicles.

"Cumulatively Rs 3,56,81,994 have been collected in fines from offenders. There've been 189 instances of assaults on policemen," Mr Deshmukh said

Tags: maharashtra, covid-19 positive, nationwide lockdown, mumbai police, coronavirus
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


