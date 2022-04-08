Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2022 INSACOG starts sewag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
The surveillance which is called environmental surveillance was also done during the polio campaign in India
Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)
 Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)

New Delhi: With a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 States to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

"Sewage water Surveillance started in India at 19 different sites in more than 15 states," said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

 

The surveillance which is called environmental surveillance was also done during the polio campaign in India.

INSACOG has also clearly said that India hasn't reported any case of the XE variant of COVID as of now.

"When cases reduce then sensitivity increases because most of the COVID cases are asymptomatic. If there is a new variant emerging, sensitivity increases, even if the number of cases is less," Dr Arora told ANI.

The environmental surveillance also helps to pick up any mutation or new variant circulation in the population, and any geographical trends in the infection scenario.

 

Earlier many scientists recommended environmental surveillance as an important indicator of the virus.

Dr Priya Abraham, Director, ICMR-NIV, Pune told ANI, "Environmental surveillance which people are doing is actually the sewage water sampling, which is like an indirect indicator that a particular area from where that sewage water is being drained from still has COVID activity. So that's one way to do environmental monitoring or surveillance."

...
Tags: insacog, indian sars-cov-2 genomic consortium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Calcutta High Court (PTI)

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Maoists killed an ex-militia member on suspicion of being a police informer in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: Maoists kill ex-militia member on suspicion of being police informer

The state government has allotted 49 acres of land for the upcoming plant.— Representational image/DC Image

Coca-Cola to set up 2nd manufacturing plan in Telangana

The washrooms for visually challenged kids do not have doors. Students have to walk through garbage to reach the washroom. (P. Surendra/DC)

DC Impact: HC takes up plight of visually impaired kids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. (ANI)

Loudspeaker row: Bengaluru Police issue notices to over 300 mosques, temples, others

Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city.(Photo: Pixabay)

Rajnath wants 10-tonne multirole helicopter fast-tracked

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

Court directs CBI to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel and apologise

There is an inherent contradiction in the stand taken by CBI, on the one hand, CBl claims that the LOC was got issued as the applicant was a flight risk, and in contradiction to that the accused was not arrested during the investigation and charge sheet was filed without arrest, the court said. (Representational Image/ Dc File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->