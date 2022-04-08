Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2022 India bars import of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India bars import of 101 more defence equipment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Apr 8, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 1:00 am IST
These include sensors, weapons and ammunition, naval utility helicopters, patrol vessels, anti-ship missile and anti-radiation missiles
 Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: To further boost the Make-in-India initiative in defence, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the third negative list —  called the third positive indigenisation list — of over 101 military systems and weapons.

These include sensors, weapons and ammunition, naval utility helicopters, patrol vessels, anti-ship missile and anti-radiation missiles. Their import will be banned in a staggered manner over five years.

 

These weapons and platforms are planned to be indigenised progressively and will be procured from local sources as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

“Today, it gives me great pleasure to release the third positive indigenisation list of 101 defence equipment and platforms to the nation. The release of this list shows the fast pace of our self-reliance in the defence sector,” said Singh. “Our two important objectives are self-reliance in defence sector, and promoting expo-rts of military equipment. The release of this list will encourage indigenisation with the participation of public and private sector,” said the defence minister.

 

He said India's self-reliance in the defence sector does not mean working in isolation from the rest of the world. "It means working in our own country with their (foreign firms) active participation and support," said Singh.

Import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special emphasis.

The third list comprises highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunitions including light weight tanks, mounted arty gun systems  (155mmX 52Cal), guided extended range (GER) rocket for PINAKA MLRS, naval utility helicopters (NUH), next generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPV), MF STAR (Radar For Ships), medium range anti-ship missile (Naval Variant), advance light weight torpedo (Ship Launch), high endurance autonomous underwater vehicle, medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (MALE UAV), anti-radiation missiles and loitering munitions among others.

 

Defence minister described the third list as a symbol of 360-degree efforts being made by the government to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $ 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years which includes an export target of $5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

Mr Singh described the three lists as a self-imposed vow which can pave the way for a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’. He underscored the importance of self-reliance in defence production and promotion in exports, terming it as a crucial aspect which strengthens the economy as well as national security, besides improving the socio-economic condition of the country.

 

