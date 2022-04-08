Telangana Congress leaders protest in Delhi over hike in prices

Congress leaders asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not write to the Centre on paddy procurement. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Senior Telangana Congress leaders held a protest in New Delhi on Thursday against the “anti-people policies of the state and central governments”. Among them were former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC working president, MLA T.Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Jagadish Mudiraj and Chandana.

They said the party would fight to ensure a roll back in the hikes. They said that by placing Congress leaders under house arrest in Hyderabad, the TRS government was trying to suppress the voice of Opposition parties.

Congress leaders asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not write to the Centre on paddy procurement. If the Centre hiked the fuel prices, why could not the state government reduce the taxes, they asked. The Congress leaders dared the TRS government for an open debate on the high level irregularities in the power section on the pretext of providing 24-hour power supply.