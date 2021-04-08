Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2021 TTD to stop free dar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TTD to stop free darshan from April 12 over spike in COVID-19 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2021, 8:21 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2021, 8:48 am IST
TTD has not made any announcement on continuation or suspension of other darshans, including online Rs. 300 special entry, VIP break
TTD made it clear that Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be issued at Bhudevi complex and Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati only till the evening of April 11. — Representational image
TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to temporarily suspend issuance of free Sarva Darshan tokens to devotees under current booking system from 12th of this month. It has taken this decision following Covid-19 cases rising once again across the country as well as in the temple city.

In a statement on Wednesday, TTD made it clear that Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be issued at Bhudevi complex and Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati only till the evening of April 11.

 

“There has been a spurt in Coronavirus cases in Tirupati city again. Since thousands of devotees wait at Bhudevi complex and Vishnu Nivasam for SSD tokens, the prospect of Covid-19 cases multiplying is likely. Hence, the temple body has decided to temporarily suspend issuance of free darshan tokens,” a temple official explained.

He pointed out that Shirdi temple in Maharashtra has already suspended darshan for devotees following spurt in Covid-19 cases.

TTD has asked devotees to take note of this development and refrain from visiting counters in Tirupati till further orders.

 

Just last week, devasthanams had resolved to reduce issue of free darshan tokens from 22,000 to 15,000 a day. With rising Coronavirus cases, it has decided to suspend them altogether. However, TTD has not made any announcement with regard to continuation or suspension of other darshans, including the online Rs. 300 special entry and VIP break.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


