Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2021 KSRTC employees' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KSRTC employees' strike enters second day, commuters stranded

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts
Bengaluru: Commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Thursday as the indefinite strike of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees entered the second day. The strike is mainly over demand for revision of salaries.

"I have to go to Bannerghatta but there is no bus. I don't know what to do", said a commuter at Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru.

 

People also faced connectivity issues in Kalaburgi.

The KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

South Western Railway (SWR) informed that it will run additional trains from April 8 to 14 in view of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees (KSRTC) strike.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he has fulfilled eight of the nine demands put forward by the workers union. He also appealed to the workers to end the strike as a salary hike of 8 per cent has also been considered.

 

"We will wait for one or two days and if they do not come we will take action, we are operating private buses for the convenience of the people," he warned. (ANI)

Tags: ksrtc strike, bengaluru bus strike, ksrtc employee strike
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


