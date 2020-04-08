Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2020 PM Modi talks corona ...
PM Modi talks coronavirus with floor leaders of parties via video conference

Published Apr 8, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Modi interacted with leaders of those parties whose combined strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five
 PM Narendra Modi interacting with leaders via video conferencing. PTI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including opposition, in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

The interaction was held through video conferencing and those participated, included Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

 

Modi interacted with leaders of those parties whose combined strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five.

This is prime minister's first interaction with floor leaders, including those from the Opposition, after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25 though he had held interactions with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.

The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders, including doctors, journalists and heads of Indian missions to get a feedback on ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

He also recently spoke to various leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and discussed the COVID-19 situation as well as his government's efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He had also talked former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh.

