Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2020 Tamil Nadu to step u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to step up monitoring after two more Covid-19 deaths reported

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R VALAYAPATHY, D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published Apr 8, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 11:11 am IST
Total positive cases of Covid-19 jumped by 69 to touch 690 in the state
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Pudukottai/Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health authorities on Tuesday decided to include more "monitoring and treatment protocols" in treating Covid-19 patients to help reduce the mortality rate, as two more patients died taking the total death toll to eight.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases for the virus jumped by 69 to touch 690 by Tuesday evening.

 

Though the Covid-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu continues to be mercifully low, the successive deaths of patients within a few hours of admittance to hospitals in the last couple of days has prompted the government to tighten its "audit of the deaths", as State Health secretary, Dr Beela Rajesh put it at a news conference.

A committee already set up for the purpose discussed with government and private doctors today through video-conferencing, wherein they "discussed increasing the monitoring and treatment protocols of patients who test positive" as part of the steps to further reduce the mortality rate.

She explained that yesterday’s death was that of a 64-year-old woman who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but she was already suffering from diabetes and hyper-tension.

Of the new 69 patients who tested positive for the virus yesterday, she said 63 was again from a 'single source' (Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet returnees).

Another death was reported from Vellore late on Tuesday night, the patient being one Sadhiq Basha (45), who was admitted to CMC but passed away today. The man is a resident of Saidapet in Chennai and his blood sample tested positive for the virus. This is the first corona death in Vellore district.

There was some relief in the news from the Pudukkottai district collector B Uma Maheswari who said that the blood samples of all the 15 suspected coronavirus cases (of people who returned from the Delhi meet) turned out to be negative. However, they would continue to be under home quarantine and under continuous monitoring by health personnel.

Dr Beela Rajesh, to a question, admitted that testing each and every individual was not practically possible; hence the government's repeated emphasis on social distancing and aggressively implementing its 'Containment Plan (CP)' which has now been extended to 34 of the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Under the CP so far, about 15 lakh households have been surveyed and a population of 53 lakh screened for virus symptoms.

On the release of bodies of fatal cases even before the blood test results were received as seen in the Keelakarai case, Dr Beela Rajesh said now clear guidelines have been given to all hospitals to release the bodies only after the blood samples test reports were received.

The Health secretary said two more testing labs were added today including one at the IRT Government hospital at Perundurai in Erode district and till date a total of 5,305 samples have been tested.

Out of the 1,630 samples taken from a single travel source for testing, she said as on date 636 have tested positive, 961 tested negative for the virus and 33 samples were under process. Still more people were coming to declare themselves voluntarily, she noted.

While the acquisition of more test kits was progressing well, Dr Beela Rajesh said micro-plans have been worked out to operationalise the 'rapid testing kits' which were underway and how to get the microbiologists and lab technicians synchronise the whole effort to increase the rate of testing.

"We have even done a GIS mapping up to the house, street level with the help of Anna University to help implement the rapid testing," she added.

...
Tags: health secretary dr beela rajesh, rajiv gandhi government general hospital (rgggh), chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, vellore constituency, tablighi jamaat, pudukkottai district collector b uma maheswari, press conference updates, coronavirus, covid-19, tamil nadu updates, latest, death toll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu to receive one lakh rapid test kits from China
Authorities get tough in Tamil Nadu, meat outlets sealed for violations

Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Pastor booked for raping woman in Machilipatnam

People who showed symptoms of coronacvirus are being taken to the hospital from Nizamuddin area in Delhi. PTI

Jamaat attendees who are hiding will face charges, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Fire brigade personnel spray disinfectants as precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP)

Covid19: Cases registered against 11 Indonesian clerics, 7 others in Salem

PM Narendra Modi interacting with leaders via video conferencing. PTI photo

PM Modi talks coronavirus with floor leaders of parties via video conference



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus deaths in India climb to 149; cases surge to 5,194

A man sits outside the closed shops at Khari Baoli Road during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Decision on lifting lockdown left to PM but no schools or public events till May 15

Eighty-two-year-old Manmohan Singh, in a wheelchair, comes out from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LJNP) Hospital in New Delhi on Tueday amid cheers from doctors and medical staff after he fully recovered from Covid-19. The elderly are among the most vulnerable groups. (PTI)

Gujarat reports four new Covid19 cases, tally climbs to 179

People, who attended a religious congregation, are escorted to an ambulance to be taken to a hospital for quarantine in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad. PTI Photo

Pune virus toll mounts to 10 after two more deaths

Stranded people take rest inside a relief camp set up during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Model Town in Andheri, Mumbai. PTI photo

AP sees 10 new Covid cases, one more death

PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham