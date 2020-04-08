Expert panel recommends gradual lifting of lockdown in Kerala

Kochi: The 17-member expert committee constituted by the Kerala government to decide on post-lockdown restrictions has recommended a phased, calibrated and gradual lifting of the lockdown.

The expert committee headed by former chief secretary K M Abraham submitted the report to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan which has been forwarded to the Union government.

Though the committee proposed three phases relaxation of lockdown, it has specified in the report that the phased withdrawal is sustainable only if there is a steady recovery and decline in the number of cases leading to initial flattening of the infection curve and then gradual tapering of the curve to zero infection cases.

The government should clearly inform the public that in the event of resurgence they should be ready and willing to undergo the rigors of a complete lockdown once again, the committee proposed.

The report has specifically mentioned that a large scale movement of people from across the world or within the state boundaries should continue to remain suspended until the situation comes under the control in other places as well.

A district will qualify for Phase I only if it satisfies certain criteria like not more than one new case in a week, no increase of more than 10 per cent in the number of persons under home quarantine and zero hotspots within the district.

According to the expert panel report, complete removal of restrictions is expected around June 30, unless there is an increase in new Covid 19 cases in the state.