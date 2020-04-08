Nation Current Affairs 08 Apr 2020 Doctors opt for crow ...
Doctors opt for crowd-funding to buy masks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Apr 8, 2020, 9:05 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2020, 9:12 am IST
Despite KCR’s assurance, junior doctors fail to get protective equipment
 Representational Image. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: The state government’s decision to supply Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), sanitisers and masks to junior doctors in government hospitals treating Coronavirus patients and testing Covid-19 suspects has remained on paper only.

Despite Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s personal commitment, it is not materialising on the ground.

 

On Tuesday, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-Juda), having not received PPE, masks or sanitisers, was forced to opt for crowd funding and donations from senior doctors as they have not yet received any precautionary supplies from the TRS government.

“About five lakh PPE and masks were promised to us but they are nowhere to be seen. Some junior doctors in Gandhi Hospital might have got some PPE and masks, but rest of us are struggling at the forefront of this battle,” said a member of the T-Juda.

A senior resident doctors at the Osmania General Hospital, said,

“We are seeing patients who are not revealing their travel history or contact footprint maps. Some of them are not even aware that they have come in contact with those who travelled to Covid-19 affected countries. In such a scenario, we doctors and other medical staff are exposed. We badly need protection. The government made an announcement but nothing has reached us.”

“We do not know where the gap lies? Is it superintendents of hospitals have not given right requirement or is medical department not releasing them?” the OGH doctor said.

Since junior doctors have to face patients directly every day, they have req-uested senior doctors and alumni to donate money or procure PPE and masks for them.

President of T-Juda, Dr K.U.N. Vishnu, said, “We are not getting safety gear on time. With number of cases rising, frontline workers have to be protected. If they fall ill or are quarantined, there will be shortage of manpower, which will lead to trouble in Covid management. We are appealing to people to support us and provide us with funds to procure safety equipment.”

The target is to get 5,000 N-95 masks and at least 1,000 PPE to begin with, Mr Vishnu said. PPE can be worn only for six to eight hours and has to be discarded properly. So there are protocols to be followed, which are important for medical fraternity.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 in telangana, coronavirus updates, personal protective equipment, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


