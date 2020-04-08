Almost every new Covid-19 case in Telangana traceable to Tablighi event in Delhi

An ambulance pulls into Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, the designated facility for Covid-19 cases in Telangana. Hyderabad has reported 150 coronavirus positive cases as of Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 40 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 404.

The health department, in its daily bulletin, said that currently 348 Covid-19 positive patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Seventeen of the 40 new cases reported on Tuesday were from Hyderabad, while 10 others were from Nizamabad district, with Jogulamba-Gadwal district reporting nine. The new cases in Hyderabad took the number of active cases in Hyderabad up to 150.

Health minister Etala Rajendar said that almost every single case that Telangana was finding were either of people who attended the three-day Markaz organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in New Delhi during March 13-15, or their contacts and touchpoints.

Telangana, Rajendar said, has readied isolation beds in 22 private medical colleges across the state, which between them, have made arrangements to accommodate 12,000 patients.