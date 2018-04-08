search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Wife not a chattel, man can't force her to stay with him, says SC

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
The top court was hearing a woman's plea who accused her husband of cruelty and wished to part ways.
'She is not a chattel. She does not want to live with you. How can you say that you will live with her? You (man) cannot force her,' a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta told the man. (Photo: File)
 'She is not a chattel. She does not want to live with you. How can you say that you will live with her? You (man) cannot force her,' a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta told the man. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A woman isn't her husband's possession or an "object" and if she doesn't wish to stay with him, she can't be forced to do so, the Supreme Court said on Sunday.

The top court was hearing a woman's plea who accused her husband of cruelty and wished to part ways. She told the bench that she doesn't want to stay with him, but her husband thought otherwise.

 

"She is not a chattel. She does not want to live with you. How can you say that you will live with her? You (man) cannot force her," a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked him.

The judges suggested that he "reconsider" his decision.

"How can he (man) be so unreasonable? He is treating her as a chattel. She is not an object," the bench told the lawyer appearing for the man and posted the matter for hearing on August 8.

Meanwhile, the woman's lawyer appealed for divorce on the ground of cruelty and informed the court that her client isn't expecting alimony.

The court had earlier referred the matter for mediation so that they can try to settle their matrimonial dispute instead of going for litigation which may prolong their pain.

However, the couple were unable to resolve their issues, the bench was told.

Tags: sc, matrimonial issue, divorce, alimony
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

53-year-old man resuscitated after his heart stopped working for 18 hours

Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk (Photo: AFP)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

153GB data for BSNL users at Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
 

Did Cambridge Analytica get your data?

All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled “Protecting Your Information.” It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

Anushka Sharma was recently seen in a video promoting road safety. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC comes to the aid of Haryana widow searching for missing daughter since July 2016

Seeking enforcement of the fundamental right to life, the woman said that left with no choice, she moved the top court. (Photo: File)

IPL matches in Chennai amid Cauvery protests embarrassing: Rajinikanth

Apart from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, a host of actors including Dhanush, Vijay, Suriya, Sathyaraj, Sivakumar, Nassar, Vishal, Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan participated in protest being held at Chennai's Valluvar Kottam. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

If Justice Gogoi not made CJI, what we said to press will come true: SC judge

'The CJI has the authority to constitute the benches but under constitutional system every power is coupled with certain responsibilities. The power is required to be exercised not because it exists but for the purpose of achieving public good. You don't exercise the power merely because you have it,' the apex court judge said. (Photo: AP | File)

Mumbai court grants bail to angel investor Mahesh Murthy for 2nd sexual offence

Following his arrest in Feb, five more women had come forward with their own accusations against Murthy including a senior government officer, a journalist, and a well-known author. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra Child Rights Commission issues directions to streamline surrogacy

MCRC has also suggested a task force inclusive of district officers from Health and Police department and representatives of reputed volunteer organisations should be formed in each district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham