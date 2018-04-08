There are only two non-animals in this country: Rahul Gandhi

Kolar Gold Fields: Describing BJP president Amit Shah's remarks equating Opposition parties with animals as a "disrespectful statement" which mirrored the leader's "mentality," Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the former saying he felt Dalits, tribals and his party leaders were worthless.

During his interaction with the media here, he remarked sarcastically that according to Mr Shah and the vision of BJP-RSS, there were only two non-animals in the country. "There is Mr Narendra Modi and there is Mr Amit Shah. Everybody else as far as they are concerned are animals. That's fine, that is the way they look at the world. It is a disrespectful statement, but we don't take what Mr Amit Shah says with too much seriousness," he added.

Taking a dig at Mr Shah, the Congress chief said it was the mentality that there were only two or three people in this country "who are worth anything, who understand everything and everybody else is a worthless person". "It's not only dalits, it's tribals, it's minorities. It doesn't stop there. It's Mr Advani, Mr Manohar Joshi, even Mr Gadkari, it's everybody. The thing is that the BJP people internally don't have guts to say it to you. They say it to us," he added.

The Congress chief remarked " the fact of the matter is between Mr Amit Shah and Mr Modi, they are convinced, there are only two human beings in this country. That's all, that's the reality."