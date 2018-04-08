Mistaken for thief, Russian cyclist beaten up by Telangana farmer

According to doctors, Russian national V Oleg may have to spend a couple of day in hospital. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: A Russian tourist was beaten up by a farmer in Telangana who mistook him for a thief.

The Russian national, identified as V Oleg, was admitted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered injuries on his head, jaw and right arm.

Oleg, who is touring country, was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra when a thunderstorm forced him to stop his journey at Bhiknoor village in the Kamareddy district of Telangana,

According to a report in NDTV, the 44-year-old Russian pitched his tent by the side of an agricultural field. At that time, farmer Mahender Reddy came out to inspect the damage done to his crops due to bad weather.

Reddy saw the pitched tent with Oleg lying inside and mistook him for a thief.

The Russian man was not able to understand what Reddy was saying to him in Telugu and before he could pull out his phone to take help of the Google translator app, the farmer assaulted him with a torch that he was carrying.

Soon, other locals in the area also joined the farmer.

According to doctors, Oleg may have to spend a couple of day in hospital.