search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: Sunil Narine removes McCullum, visitors 2 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ golden principle for sustainable development: PM Modi

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
The prime minister's message was to participants of the Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific, to be held in Indore.
'The mantra of 3R - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle- is at the heart of any vision towards the sustainable development of mankind,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File/ANI)
 'The mantra of 3R - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle- is at the heart of any vision towards the sustainable development of mankind,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that all stakeholders must adhere to the "golden principle" of the 3Rs -- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle -- which will significantly help in waste management and sustainable development.

The prime minister's message was to participants of the Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific, to be held in Indore.

 

"The mantra of 3R - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle- is at the heart of any vision towards the sustainable development of mankind," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The conference, to end on April 12, will look at how the 3Rs can help make cities and countries "clean, smart, liveable and resilient", an official press release said.

"All stakeholders - producers, consumers and the state alike - must adhere to this golden principle which can contribute significantly in solving the twin challenges of waste management as well as sustainable development," Modi said in the message, according to the government release issued in Delhi on Sunday.

The theme of the event at Indore is 'Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air through 3R and Resource Efficiency A 21st-Century Vision for Asia-Pacific Communities'.

The forum will start on Monday with a pre-event ceremony welcoming more than 500 delegates from across India and the world, the release said.

It will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 10.

Japan's environment minister Tadahiko Ito will also be present at the event.

The forum will see the participation of around 40 mayors of cities from around the world and mayors of more than 100 cities across India.

The highlight of the event will be a series of sessions with mayors focusing on sustainable urban development and forging of inter-municipal partnerships and cooperation at the national and international level.

The conference will end with the signing and subsequent adoption of the Indore 3R Declaration on Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air' in cities by mayors and city authorities.

The Forum will also recognise and reward industries and civil society organisations carrying out exceptional work in the area of 3R for waste management.

The Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific will be hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, government of India, and co-organised by the Environment Ministry, government of Japan, and the United Nations Centre for Regional Development of the Division for Sustainable Development/United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the release said.

The forum also seeks to engage the public and private sectors in exploring partnership opportunities in areas of 3R and waste management for moving towards a zero-waste society.

Tags: narendra modi, sustainable development, waste management
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In a first, Kerala govt issues protocol to confirm brain death

One of the four doctors of the medical panel, authorised to declare a patient brain-dead, should be from the government service, the guidelines added. (Photo: Representational)

Metro ride, selfies, snacks: Rahul woos K’taka voters in ‘aam aadmi’ style

Congress president Rahul Gandhi bought the ticket at the station and took a selfie with the chief minister before boarding the jam-packed train. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Woman attempts suicide outside UP CM’s house, claims BJP MLA raped her

Speaking about her ordeal, the victim said she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Prostitution goes hi-tech in Kerala with smartphones, apps being used, claims study

The study says most of those involved in the profession solicit business via WhatsApp and use it to coordinate meeting places. (Photo: Representational)

PNB scam: NBWs issued against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi on CBI plea

The issuance of NBWs by a court also opens door of seeking Red Corner Notices against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from the Interpol. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham