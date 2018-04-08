search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: It's VK vs DK at the Eden Gardens
 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his fastest ever IPL fifty to help the hosts get off to a strong start. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: KL Rahul, Karun Nair power hosts to 6-wicket win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Metro ride, selfies, snacks: Rahul woos K’taka voters in ‘aam aadmi’ style

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Congress chief was accompanied by CM Siddaramaiah, AICC gen secy KC Venugopal and state party chief G Parameshwara.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi bought the ticket at the station and took a selfie with the chief minister before boarding the jam-packed train. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi bought the ticket at the station and took a selfie with the chief minister before boarding the jam-packed train. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Bengaluru: Travelling in a Metro train to walking down the popular streets of Bengaluru and having kulfi from a roadside ice cream parlour, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday did it all in "aam aadmi" style.

Shedding the VVIP trappings, apparently to reach out to the voters of the country's IT hub for the May 12 Assembly polls, Gandhi freely mingled with commuters in the Metro train as he travelled from the station at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, to MG Road, a party source said. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who is also in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, state Congress president G Parameshwara and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda.

 

The Congress president bought the ticket at the station and took a selfie with the chief minister before boarding the jam-packed train.

During the journey, he spoke to the commuters, who were all thrilled to have a group of VVIPs amongst them, the source said.

After alighting from the train, he walked down the MG Road and cobblestoned Church Street, a popular stretch in the central business district, dotted with pubs and restaurants, which acquired a grand face lift recently. He also visited 'Book Worm', an iconic book store, which is considered a treasure trove by bibliophiles.

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

The source said Siddaramaiah bought six books for Rahul Gandhi, which included 'A History of God' by Karen Armstrong, 'The Art of Living' by Thich Nhat Hanh and 'The Goat Thief' by Perumal Murugan.

Gandhi also went to the nearby popular food joint Koshy's on St Marks Road and had snacks. The proprietor of the restaurant showed him pictures of his great grandfather and the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi relishing food there, the source said.

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

The Congress president also savoured kulfi from a roadside ice cream parlour outside Koshy's.

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

In the afternoon, Gandhi addressed a convention on women's empowerment at a five-star hotel. The source said Kavitha Lankesh gifted him a book, 'The way I see it', written by her sister and noted journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house here on September 5.

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Gandhi's hectic engagements also included an interaction with the business community and scavengers.

The Congress president was on the sixth leg of his tour of Karnataka, where Assembly polls will be held on May 12.

The Congress leader's exercise is seen as an attempt to attract voters in Bengaluru and its surrounding regions, which has a total of 28 Assembly seats. The Congress is facing a tough challenge from the BJP in the city and also the JDS in some pockets.

Tags: rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi in karnataka, karnataka assembly polls, karnataka elections, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman attempts suicide outside UP CM’s house, claims BJP MLA raped her

Speaking about her ordeal, the victim said she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Prostitution goes hi-tech in Kerala with smartphones, apps being used, claims study

The study says most of those involved in the profession solicit business via WhatsApp and use it to coordinate meeting places. (Photo: Representational)

PNB scam: NBWs issued against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi on CBI plea

The issuance of NBWs by a court also opens door of seeking Red Corner Notices against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from the Interpol. (Photo: PTI/File)

China protests India's 'transgression' in Arunachal; New Delhi denies claim

At the Border Personnel Meeting, China also accused the Indian side of damaging its road building equipment when a road laying party left its gear in Tuting in December 2017 following a protest by India. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Mistaken for thief, Russian cyclist beaten up by Telangana farmer

According to doctors, Russian national V Oleg may have to spend a couple of day in hospital. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham