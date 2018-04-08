search on deccanchronicle.com
Mumbai court grants bail to angel investor Mahesh Murthy for 2nd sexual offence

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Murthy had filed an anticipatory bail application after another case of sexual harassment was registered against him on March 20.
Following his arrest in Feb, five more women had come forward with their own accusations against Murthy including a senior government officer, a journalist, and a well-known author. (Photo: File)
 Following his arrest in Feb, five more women had come forward with their own accusations against Murthy including a senior government officer, a journalist, and a well-known author. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bandra court passed the anticipatory bail order in Mumbai-based angel investor Mahesh Murthy's second sexual harassment case, directing the accused to deposit its passport with the Investigating Officer (IO) till further order.

Murthy had filed an anticipatory bail application before the Mumbai Sessions Court after another case of sexual harassment was registered against him on March 20.

 

The court had initially granted him interim relief, directing the Mumbai Police not to arrest him till April 7.

In February, Murthy was arrested in connection with another case of sexual harassment and alleged stalking of a Delhi woman, who approached National Commission for Women (NCW) for help.

Following his arrest in February, five more women had come forward with their own accusations against Murthy and filed complaints at the Commission; which were duly forwarded to the DGP, Mumbai Police by NCW.

Also Read: Star investor faces heat over messages

The complainants included a senior government officer, a journalist, and a well-known author amongst others.

Bandra police registered the second sexual harassment case after obtaining a statement from one of the five new complainants who had approached the NCW.

Tags: sexual offence, national commission for women, mumbai police, mahesh murthy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




