Mumbai court grants bail to angel investor Mahesh Murthy for 2nd sexual offence

Mumbai: The Bandra court passed the anticipatory bail order in Mumbai-based angel investor Mahesh Murthy's second sexual harassment case, directing the accused to deposit its passport with the Investigating Officer (IO) till further order.

Murthy had filed an anticipatory bail application before the Mumbai Sessions Court after another case of sexual harassment was registered against him on March 20.

The court had initially granted him interim relief, directing the Mumbai Police not to arrest him till April 7.

In February, Murthy was arrested in connection with another case of sexual harassment and alleged stalking of a Delhi woman, who approached National Commission for Women (NCW) for help.

Following his arrest in February, five more women had come forward with their own accusations against Murthy and filed complaints at the Commission; which were duly forwarded to the DGP, Mumbai Police by NCW.

The complainants included a senior government officer, a journalist, and a well-known author amongst others.

Bandra police registered the second sexual harassment case after obtaining a statement from one of the five new complainants who had approached the NCW.