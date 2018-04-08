search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

MLA Tamimun Ansari writes to Tamil Nadu CM urging to stop IPL

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2018, 6:33 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 6:46 am IST
Mr. Palaniswami, should, picking up a cue from ‘Amma’s government’, similarly not allow the IPL cricket match in Chennai on April 10, he added.
Vedaranyam: The Manitha Neya Jananayaga Katchi general secretary and Nagapattinam MLA, Mr M. Tamimun Ansari appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami not to allow the holding of IPL cricket march in Chennai on April 10. 

In his letter to Mr. Palaniswami, a copy of which was made available to press here on Saturday, Mr .Ansari said since the people of Tamil Nadu “are very much annoyed over the Union government’s failure to form the CMB even after the Supreme court’s verdict,” considering the people’s mood, the IPL fixture should not be allowed in the state capital of Chennai. 

 

“The entire Tamil Nadu, especially in the delta region, are very much sad; it is not fair to hold the IPL cricket at this juncture in the state and it is also not correct,” he said and recalled late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s steps to prevent the Sri Lankan Cricket team from playing in Chennai in order to respect the sentiments of the Sri Lankan Tamils when they faced crisis. 

Mr. Palaniswami, should, picking up a cue from ‘Amma’s government’, similarly not allow the IPL cricket match in Chennai on April 10, he added.     

Tags: edappadi k.palaniswami, ipl 2018
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Vedaranyam




