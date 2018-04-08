Prostitution goes hi-tech in Kerala with smartphones, apps being used, claims study

The study says most of those involved in the profession solicit business via WhatsApp and use it to coordinate meeting places. (Photo: Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: The prostitution industry in Kerala has turned hi-tech as business transactions are now being carried out through smartphones and apps, a new study has claimed.

The findings further said most of those involved in the profession solicit business via WhatsApp and use it to coordinate meeting places.

The study was conducted by the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) along with NGOs.

While speaking to news agency IANS, KSACS Project Director R Ramesh said that these numbers were of the one who are registered.

“We constantly engage in working among these people and give them regular medical check up for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases,” Ramesh said.

He further said majority of the women in this profession hail from poor families, but there was also a second and third category of people who engaged in it.

“The second category includes those who are part-time professionals and who engage in prostitution when they need money. The third category involves individuals who want to lead a luxurious lifestyle and the advent of technology has become a huge advantage for all,” he added.