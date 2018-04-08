K T Rama Rao hands over 2BHK homes to tribals at Singam Cheravu

Hyderabad: The double bedroom project at Singam Cheruvu Tanda, Nacharam has been inaugurated and handed over to the beneficiaries on Saturday. The project was constructed at the cost of Rs 13.64 crore. Besides this project, the municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao has also laid the foundation stone for several developmental works in Kapra and other parts in the city.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said this housing scheme has been taken up for 95 per cent of the tribal people at Singam Cheruvu with all modernised facilities like CC roads, CC drains, drinking water facilities, underground drainage, park and play grounds for children, composting units, LED lighting and all other basic minimum civic facilities have been provided in the colony, like other gated communities. Developmental works to the tune of Rs 234 crores are being taken up in the Uppal constituency where several programmes have been attended, said KTR

This is the first colony in the country that has been made available to the tribal people, said the minister, adding too that Telangana is the only state in the country that has spent Rs 18,000 crores for housing and around 3 lakh double bedroom houses is the target, of which one lakh will be in the GHMC limits and remaining will be for the state. KTR directed Chithra Ram Chandran, Special CS, housing and Dr B. Janardhan Reddy, commissioner, GHMC, to provide transportation to take the beneficiaries to the colony.