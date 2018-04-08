Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind opposes apex court’s intervention in polygamy

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court, opposing any judicial intervention in the Islamic religious practice relating to polygamy and nikah halala, contending that courts cannot interfere in personal laws of religion. The petitioner said it was engaged in the protection of Islamic religion, culture, tradition, Islamic heritage and places of worship besides protection and promotion of religious, cultural, educational and citizenship rights of the Muslim Community including various philanthropic activities. On March 23, the court had sought the response of the Centre.