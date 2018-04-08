search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: Sunil Narine departs after scoring 50
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Indrani suffering from pneumonia, will be discharged soon, says hospital

ANI
Published Apr 8, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
The hospital said, 'What drug did she take, when did she take, all these questions will be answered by police.
Indrani Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'. (Photo: File)
 Indrani Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The JJ hospital, where Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was admitted on Sunday, stated that she was suffering from pneumonia will be discharged within one to two days.

"As soon as she is cured of pneumonia we will discharge her (Indrani Mukerjea). I think it will take 1-2 days for her to get discharged," doctor of JJ hospital Wiqar Shaik told news agency ANI.

 

On being asked about her drug overdose, Shaik said, "What drug did she take, when did she take, all these questions will be answered by police."

On April 7, Dean of JJ Hospital, SD Nanandkarp said the preliminary test of Mukerjea indicates a case of poisoning or drug overdose. He further said that the hospital authority is waiting for the final reports to confirm the same.

Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'.

Tags: indrani mukerjea, indrani mukerjea healt, nx media case, sheena bora murder case, jj hospital




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP says it’s only pro-Dalit party, BSP, Cong abetting violence over issues

Opposition parties were trying to spread bitterness, casteism and regionalism in the country to target the BJP, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged.

Year after ‘human shield’ incident, J&K’s Farooq Ahmad Dar 'broken man' now

On April 9, 2017, a team led by Major Leetul Gogoi tied Farooq Ahmad Dar to the bonnet of an Army jeep to escape heavy stone pelting in central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: File)

‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ golden principle for sustainable development: PM Modi

'The mantra of 3R - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle- is at the heart of any vision towards the sustainable development of mankind,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File/ANI)

In a first, Kerala govt issues protocol to confirm brain death

One of the four doctors of the medical panel, authorised to declare a patient brain-dead, should be from the government service, the guidelines added. (Photo: Representational)

Metro ride, selfies, snacks: Rahul woos K’taka voters in ‘aam aadmi’ style

Congress president Rahul Gandhi bought the ticket at the station and took a selfie with the chief minister before boarding the jam-packed train. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham