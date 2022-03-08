Nation Current Affairs 08 Mar 2022 Ukraine crisis: Nave ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: Naveen's body to be brought to India once shelling ends

ANI
Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government about the same
Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri (Photo: PTI/File)
 Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will be brought to India once shelling stops there, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Bommai also said that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

 

"The EAM Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's (Naveen Shekharappa, MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine) body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

 

...
Tags: death of naveen shekharappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram,. (Photo: PTI/File)

No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John

Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later. (Photo: DC file)

Actress assault case: Kerala High Court dismisses Dileep's plea against further probe

Dr Mehboob said that the Governor attended the Assembly meetings for the first time and attempts to block the Governor's speech by shouting without giving him even the slightest respect will go down in history as a delusion. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

YSRC demanded unconditional apology by TD to Governor

The forest department found after information by the locals that a gang of poachers reached in a jeep to the spot in the early hours and bumped of bullets at the group of black bucks and killed at least 12 of them. — Representational image/DC

Interstate gang poachers role in killing of black bucks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 3,993 fresh Covid cases, daily cases in country lowest in 662 days

Covavax is a version of US firm Novavax's COVID19 vaccine candidate. A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: AP/File)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->