Nation Current Affairs 08 Mar 2022 Four workers killed, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four workers killed, two injured as mine roof comes crashing down

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 12:50 am IST
This is the third fatal mishap in a short span of four months at the Singareni coal mines
A heavy layer of coal came crashing down from the top of a mine, killing four workers including an assistant manager at the Singareni Collieries here on Monday. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 A heavy layer of coal came crashing down from the top of a mine, killing four workers including an assistant manager at the Singareni Collieries here on Monday. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

PEDDAPALLI: A heavy layer of coal came crashing down from the top of a mine, killing four workers including an assistant manager at the Singareni Collieries here on Monday. Two workers who sustained serious injuries were rescued.

The accident took place at Adriyala long-wall project of RG-3 of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), in Ramagundam of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. This is the third fatal mishap in a short span of four months at the Singareni coal mines.

 

It is alleged that the management of the SCCL ordered the concerned officials to increase coal production to reach the set target, without considering the risks involved in extracting coal from the mines. Subsequently, miners were assigned to extract more coal from the mine.

When the miners were fixing a roof bolt on the top layer at the 86th level of the coal mine, a huge block of coal fell on them resulting in the death of four and injuring two. The deceased were identified as assistant manager Teja, operator Jadi Venkateshwarlu, mineworkers Ravinder and Pilli Suresh.

 

After learning about the accident, the management of the SCCL, along with the rescue teams of the SCCL rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. As the layer of the coal which collapsed was a huge one, it might take several hours to complete the rescue operation, it is learnt.

In November last year, the roof of the SRP-3 and 3-a incline of UG mine collapsed in the Srirampur area of Mancherial district resulting in the death of four coal mine workers and in December, a dump operator was killed in an open cast project (OCP) in the coal mine of Ramagundam area of Peddapalli district.

 

Members of the Singareni Coal Mine Workers’ Association alleged that the negligent behaviour of the SCCL management caused the accident, killing four workers and injuring two others.

They alleged that the management was aware that 15 days ago, the rooftop layer collapsed, and the workers even cleared the debris. Instead of asking the workers to stop mining there, they forced them to work further to reach the target of coal production and endangered the lives of innocent workers, they added.

...
Tags: singareni collieries company (sccl), ramagundam
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Abhishek filed a rejoinder to the interim application of Somesh Kumar (in picture), stating that the Chief Secretary was trying to delay implementation of the CAT orders. In the rejoinder, Mohanty brought to the notice of the court that no such clarification from the Centre was sought when CAT passed similar relief orders in favour of Somesh, senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Santhosh Mehra and senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi. — Twitter

CAT order: Somesh Kumar seeks High Court intervention

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the state budget had nothing for students, unemployed youth and Telangana martyrs. — DC Image

Budget is being used as a TRS publicity tool, alleges Congress

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a Pink Booth, in Varanasi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Exit polls give BJP 4 states, AAP 1

Junior doctors point out that having adequate senior faculty members are essential for National Medical Commission (NMC) to renew medical seats in both under and post graduate courses in government medical colleges of the state. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Apprehensions rise in medicos over transfer of doctors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->