Four workers killed, two injured as mine roof comes crashing down

PEDDAPALLI: A heavy layer of coal came crashing down from the top of a mine, killing four workers including an assistant manager at the Singareni Collieries here on Monday. Two workers who sustained serious injuries were rescued.

The accident took place at Adriyala long-wall project of RG-3 of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), in Ramagundam of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. This is the third fatal mishap in a short span of four months at the Singareni coal mines.

It is alleged that the management of the SCCL ordered the concerned officials to increase coal production to reach the set target, without considering the risks involved in extracting coal from the mines. Subsequently, miners were assigned to extract more coal from the mine.

When the miners were fixing a roof bolt on the top layer at the 86th level of the coal mine, a huge block of coal fell on them resulting in the death of four and injuring two. The deceased were identified as assistant manager Teja, operator Jadi Venkateshwarlu, mineworkers Ravinder and Pilli Suresh.

After learning about the accident, the management of the SCCL, along with the rescue teams of the SCCL rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. As the layer of the coal which collapsed was a huge one, it might take several hours to complete the rescue operation, it is learnt.

In November last year, the roof of the SRP-3 and 3-a incline of UG mine collapsed in the Srirampur area of Mancherial district resulting in the death of four coal mine workers and in December, a dump operator was killed in an open cast project (OCP) in the coal mine of Ramagundam area of Peddapalli district.

Members of the Singareni Coal Mine Workers’ Association alleged that the negligent behaviour of the SCCL management caused the accident, killing four workers and injuring two others.

They alleged that the management was aware that 15 days ago, the rooftop layer collapsed, and the workers even cleared the debris. Instead of asking the workers to stop mining there, they forced them to work further to reach the target of coal production and endangered the lives of innocent workers, they added.