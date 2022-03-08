Evacuation of Indians in Sumy cancelled at the last minute

The much-awaited evacuation of 700 plus Indians stuck in war-torn Sumy on the 12 days was put on hold at the eleventh hour. (Representational photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited evacuation of 700 plus Indians stuck in war-torn Sumy on the 12 days was put on hold at the eleventh hour.

Parents of the stranded students have urged the government to at least ensure their safe return on Tuesday.

Sources said that the students were asked to go back to their hostels after they boarded four buses soon after receiving a call from the Embassy that the ‘situation was not supportive’.

The sources further said that Ukraine vetoed Russia's call of a humanitarian corridor for Indians by implementing the ceasefire for some hours on Monday afternoon.

"We were asked to board the bus, but later were informed to head back to the hostel as ceasefire violations were reported", an Indian student from Sumy said.

The Indian embassy team has even been stationed at Poltava, through which the Embassy had hoped to coordinate the safe passage of the students.

"The challenges the embassy is facing are shelling, violence and lack of transportation," said a parent Srinivasa Rao.