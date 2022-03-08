Nation Current Affairs 08 Mar 2022 Actress assault case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Actress assault case: Kerala High Court dismisses Dileep's plea against further probe

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
The actor had contended that the further investigation was a 'sham'
Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later. (Photo: DC file)
 Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later. (Photo: DC file)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed actor Dileep's plea opposing further probe in the 2017 actress assault case and permitted the Crime Branch to go ahead with the investigation.

The order was passed by Justice Kauser Edappagath who said that the investigating agency has to complete the further probe as expeditiously as possible and not later than April 15.

 

The actor, represented by senior advocate B Raman Pillai and advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, had contended that the further investigation was a "sham" and an attempt to further delay the trial of the case.

Dileep had also contended that further investigation in that case was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness -- one of the investigating officers -- remained to be examined.

Opposing his plea, the police -- represented by Director General of Prosecution (DGP) T A Shaji and Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan -- had told the court that there was no legal bar or impediment in carrying out further investigation in the 2017 actress assault case merely because the trial was at its fag end and added that no prior permission was required for it.

 

The prosecution had said that the further probe can be carried out anytime before delivery of verdict, if any fresh material or evidence comes to light.

The victim, who was allowed to be a part of the proceedings by the court, had also supported the prosecution's decision to carry out further probe saying she wants a fair trial and the truth behind the incident needs to be revealed.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

 

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

...
Tags: malayalam actress assault, actor assault case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram,. (Photo: PTI/File)

No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John

Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri (Photo: PTI/File)

Ukraine crisis: Naveen's body to be brought to India once shelling ends

Dr Mehboob said that the Governor attended the Assembly meetings for the first time and attempts to block the Governor's speech by shouting without giving him even the slightest respect will go down in history as a delusion. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

YSRC demanded unconditional apology by TD to Governor

The forest department found after information by the locals that a gang of poachers reached in a jeep to the spot in the early hours and bumped of bullets at the group of black bucks and killed at least 12 of them. — Representational image/DC

Interstate gang poachers role in killing of black bucks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 3,993 fresh Covid cases, daily cases in country lowest in 662 days

Covavax is a version of US firm Novavax's COVID19 vaccine candidate. A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: AP/File)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->