KCR for celebrating ‘Azad ki Amrut Mahotsav’

Published Mar 9, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 12:50 am IST
KCR said that the national flag would be hoisted followed by a police march past and releasing of balloons
 The event will start on March 12 and end on August 15, a period of 75 weeks, KCR said Rs 25 crore had been sanctioned for the celebrations. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday instructed officials to celebrate ‘Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotstav’, in a big way all over the state, as part of the nationwide celebrations planned by the Centre to mark the 75 years of the country's independence.

After participating in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the event which starts on March 12 and ends on August 15, a period of 75 weeks, the CM said `25 crore had been sanctioned for the celebrations.

 

Rao said that the inaugural event will be held in March 12 at Public Gardens in Hyderabad and Police Ground in Warangal. The CM would be the chief guest for the Hyderabad event, and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan for the Warangal programme.

The CM said that the National Flag would be hoisted followed by a police march past and releasing of balloons. The CM said these programmes would be held following the Covid guidelines.

Rao said Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotstav should be held in a big way like a festival amidst peace and harmony. Tributes will be paid for the freedom fighters and martyrs. Like at Sanjeevaiah Park, the National Flag would be unfurled at 75 important locations in the state. The CM also wanted essay writing competitions, debates, elocutions, drawing competitions, poets gatherings and other such programmes should be conducted all over the state on the occasion.

 

After the video conference with the PM, the CM held a high-level review meeting and instructed the officials on how to go about organising the festivities.

Rao said that the Telangana region had played a unique role in the freedom movement and  the state has a major partnership now in the country's progress.

Cultural adviser K.V. Ramanachary will be chairman of the celebrations committee. Seretaries of the general administration department, finance, cultural affairs, municipal administration, panchayat raj and education, the director, municipal administration and the panchayat raj commissioner will be the members.

 

Tags: kcr, azadi ki amrut mahotsav, 75 years of independence, dr tamilisai soundararajan, kv ramanachary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


