Cholera outbreak reported in three divisions of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An outbreak of cholera has ben reported in Bengaluru. Fifteen cases of the water-borne diseases have been reported in St John's and Manipal Hospitals in the city.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said these cases have been reported from three divisions of the city: South, East and West.

BBMP officials are collecting water samples from all three divisions to find the source.

They said there’s nothing to worry, as cholera is curable.

Further details are awaited.