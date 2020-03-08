Nation Current Affairs 08 Mar 2020 Cholera outbreak rep ...
Cholera outbreak reported in three divisions of Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 8, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2020, 11:33 am IST
BBMP officials say 15 cases have been reported to two hospitals in city
Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease. (WHO)
 Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease. (WHO)

Bengaluru: An outbreak of cholera has ben reported in Bengaluru. Fifteen cases of the water-borne diseases have been reported in St John's and Manipal Hospitals in the city.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said these cases have been reported from three  divisions of the city: South, East and West.

 

BBMP officials are collecting water samples from all three divisions to find the source.

 They said there’s nothing to worry, as cholera is curable.

Further details are awaited.

...
