Would like to see BJP reaction: Chandrababu Naidu on pulling out 2 ministers

The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers. (Photo: ANI | File)

Mumbai: Taking a step forward by making an announcement of pulling out two TDP ministers from the Union Cabinet on Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, said he would like to see how the BJP reacts.

Stating that the promises made by the Centre during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh were not kept, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is not getting its due under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Would like to see how the Centre reacts to it, then plan further course of action."

The decision came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley suggested that grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, a key demand made by Naidu, may not be possible.

"After the 14th Finance Commission there is no special category scheme, though some states like the north east and hill states get 90 per cent funding from the Centre...We decided that Andhra should be compensated after bifurcation for the amount a special status state gets and we have provided for those funds. We stand by that," Arun Jaitley said at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chandrababu Naidu said the Centre did not take into account the "sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh." He added, "Only in the interests of the state, we went into alliance with BJP and became part of the union government. But for four years, nothing has been done despite making several efforts. That is why we took the decision of withdrawing our ministers."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Jaitley had said, "sentiment does not increase the quantum of funds... We have to look at the country as a whole."

Chandrababu Naidu said he tried to get in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about his decision. "As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he said.