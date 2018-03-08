search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Would like to see BJP reaction: Chandrababu Naidu on pulling out 2 ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 8, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu said, 'Would like to see how the Centre reacts to it (decision), then plan further course of action.'
The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers. (Photo: ANI | File)
 The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers. (Photo: ANI | File)

Mumbai: Taking a step forward by making an announcement of pulling out two TDP ministers from the Union Cabinet on Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, said he would like to see how the BJP reacts.

Stating that the promises made by the Centre during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh were not kept, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is not getting its due under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Would like to see how the Centre reacts to it, then plan further course of action."

 

The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers.

Also Read: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu bites the bullet, pulls out of Modi Cabinet​

The decision came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley suggested that grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, a key demand made by Naidu, may not be possible.

"After the 14th Finance Commission there is no special category scheme, though some states like the north east and hill states get 90 per cent funding from the Centre...We decided that Andhra should be compensated after bifurcation for the amount a special status state gets and we have provided for those funds. We stand by that," Arun Jaitley said at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Also Read: Special package better than status, says Arun Jaitley​

Chandrababu Naidu said the Centre did not take into account the "sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh." He added, "Only in the interests of the state, we went into alliance with BJP and became part of the union government. But for four years, nothing has been done despite making several efforts. That is why we took the decision of withdrawing our ministers."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Jaitley had said, "sentiment does not increase the quantum of funds... We have to look at the country as a whole."

Chandrababu Naidu said he tried to get in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about his decision. "As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he said.

Tags: tdp ministers quit, andhra pradesh special status, chandrababu naidu, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Balkrishna Doshi, architect of innovative, low-cost homes, wins Pritzker Prize

Doshi's ethical and personal approach to architecture has touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammed Shami quashes wife Hasin Jahan’s ‘extra-marital affairs’ allegations

"I tried to contact Hasin (Jahan) but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," said Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Mohammed Shami has relations with Pakistani women, calls to hotel rooms: Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, on Wednesday, took to her Facebook to claim that the Team India pacer has multiple extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Geometric clusters of cyclones churn over Jupiter’s poles

This composite image provided by NASA, derived from data collected by the Jupiter-orbiting Juno spacecraft, shows the central cyclone at the planet’s north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM via AP)
 

Twitter takes steps to prevent crypto scams on platform

Last month, a Twitter account posing as Elon Musk targeted fans of the Silicon Valley billionaire, claiming to give away cryptocurrency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Refusal of special status to Andhra: TDP to pull out 2 ministers from Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said two ministers will send in their resignations on Thursday morning as the Centre had not kept its promises. (Photo: PTI | File)

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pleads Centre for sops in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Now, Kerala NGO supports night traffic ban in Bandipur

Pointing out that the vehicles going through the park cause pollution and disturb its wildlife , Mr Badhushah says the night ban particularly helps the slow moving and ground dwelling species such as the mouse deer, striped neck mongoose, ruddy mongoose, porcupines, small Indian civet, brown palm civet as well as larger animals like the elephant, tiger and leopard.

Gender parity waiting for a giant leap

Are we on the way to achieving real gender parity at the workplace and in other areas of life?

Guest column: Legal framework has ushered in many changes

Ms Priya Chetty Rajagopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham