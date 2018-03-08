search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Medical treatment cost 'exorbitant' in India, do something: SC to Govt

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2018, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 8:58 pm IST
People are not getting medical treatment because of the huge cost, the apex court said.
The apex court’s remarks assume significance as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had recently said that non-scheduled drugs and diagnostic services constituted major components of charges billed to patients in four private hospitals in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) with margins as high as 1,192 per cent. (Photo: File)
 The apex court’s remarks assume significance as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had recently said that non-scheduled drugs and diagnostic services constituted major components of charges billed to patients in four private hospitals in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) with margins as high as 1,192 per cent. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The “exorbitant” cost of medical treatment in India today drew attention of the Supreme Court which told the government to “do something” as the people were unable to get treatment due to the “huge cost”.

The apex court’s remarks assume significance as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had recently said that non-scheduled drugs and diagnostic services constituted major components of charges billed to patients in four private hospitals in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) with margins as high as 1,192 per cent.

 

As per an analysis done by the NPPA, the margin on procurement price of drugs used in emergency cases for treatment of potentially life-threatening low blood pressure was 1,192 per cent.

The drug pricing regulator had recently said that in case of Adrenor 2 ml injection with an MRP of Rs 189.95, the purchase price for the hospitals was Rs 14.70 but the patients were being charged Rs 5,318.60, including taxes.

“The cost of medical treatment is exorbitant in India. People are not getting medical treatment because of the huge cost. Government has to do something about it,” a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and Deepak Gupta said.

The top court’s remark came as it asked the Centre whether any study has been conducted on the effects of air pollution on the health of people and the amounts spent on medical treatment of such ailments.

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that some study on the impact of air pollution on the health of people has been conducted while some studies on the issue were going on.

The bench also asked the Centre to give publicity to various steps being taken to tackle the issue of air pollution to make the people aware as to what was happening.

Nadkarni said they have already given publicity to such steps which have been finalised to deal with air pollution.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to look into the issue of air pollution on a nationwide basis and not confine it only to Delhi-NCR, saying it was a problem concerning the entire country.

The court was hearing a PIL filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR.

Tags: medical treatment, drugs, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei adopts to iPhone X notch with its Huawei P20 series

Huawei P20 Lite (Photo: Evan Blass).
 

Hasin Jahan files police complaint against Mohammed Shami, says he fixed matches

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born pacer in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Orangutan caught on camera smoking cigarette in Indonesia zoo

This not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia (Photo: Facebook)
 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mothers-in-law should take lead to protect girl child: Modi on Women's Day

The Prime Minister was in Rajasthan to launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and announced the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme. (Photo: File)

Aarushi murder case: CBI moves SC challenging acquittal of Talwars

The Allahabad High Court in October, last year, ruled that dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Delhi were not guilty of the murder of their daughter Aarushi, 14, and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dawood aide Farooq Takla was key facilitator for Mumbai blasts accused

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla who was brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai, produced before TADA court. (Photo: ANI)

AP special status: 2 ministers quit Union Cabinet; TDP to stay with NDA

Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary -- submitted their resignation on Thursday following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka govt unveils state’s flag, to seek Centre's approval

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt unveiled a yellow-white-and-red flag designed for the state at a meeting on Thursday. (Photo: @CMofKarnataka/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham