search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala High Court sends Shuhaib murder case to CBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 6:22 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 6:22 am IST
The counsel for the CBI informed the court that the agency was ready to take over the investigation.
S.P. Shuhaib
 S.P. Shuhaib

Kochi: The LDF government  has suffered a major setback with the High Court on Wednesday ordering a CBI probe into the killing of S.P. Shuhaib,  president of the  Mattannur Youth Congress block committee, on February 12. A single bench said  that  the probe by the state police agency was not  satisfactory and rejected the state government’s argument  that the court does not have  the power to consider the case and that it  should not intervene in the case at this stage of investigation.

The counsel for the CBI  informed the court that the agency was ready to take over the investigation. The CBI unit of Thiruvananthapuram will  investigate the case.

 

The court,   which issued the order on a petition filed by the father of Shuhaib,  said everybody knows  who are behind the political killings.  It  was  concerned whether it could raise even a little finger against the prevailing practices. It would be unfortunate if the conspiracy behind the murder goes unproved, it observed. The practice of political killings needs to be ended, it  said  and observed that many people concerned were  washing their hands of the situation. 

“How the police can conduct a legitimate investigation based on justice in such a situation,” the court said.         

It also asked whether any of the accused in the case was having any personal enmity with the victim. It pointed out that the court had ordered  CBI probes  in three murder cases in Kannur district.

On the contention of the state government that the court does not  have jurisdiction to handle the case,  the judge  said  that the court had handled similar cases. 

The counsel for the state said  that the killing was a sequel to the political rivalry and clashes at the local level.  Shuhaib was involved in beating Biju, one of the accused in the murder case. Biju was a CPM fellow-traveller while Shuhaib a Congress worker, the counsel pointed out.

Tags: kerala ldf government, cbi probe, s.p. shuhaib
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Balkrishna Doshi, architect of innovative, low-cost homes, wins Pritzker Prize

Doshi's ethical and personal approach to architecture has touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammed Shami quashes wife Hasin Jahan’s ‘extra-marital affairs’ allegations

"I tried to contact Hasin (Jahan) but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," said Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Mohammed Shami has relations with Pakistani women, calls to hotel rooms: Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, on Wednesday, took to her Facebook to claim that the Team India pacer has multiple extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Geometric clusters of cyclones churn over Jupiter’s poles

This composite image provided by NASA, derived from data collected by the Jupiter-orbiting Juno spacecraft, shows the central cyclone at the planet’s north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM via AP)
 

Twitter takes steps to prevent crypto scams on platform

Last month, a Twitter account posing as Elon Musk targeted fans of the Silicon Valley billionaire, claiming to give away cryptocurrency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pleads Centre for sops in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Now, Kerala NGO supports night traffic ban in Bandipur

Pointing out that the vehicles going through the park cause pollution and disturb its wildlife , Mr Badhushah says the night ban particularly helps the slow moving and ground dwelling species such as the mouse deer, striped neck mongoose, ruddy mongoose, porcupines, small Indian civet, brown palm civet as well as larger animals like the elephant, tiger and leopard.

Gender parity waiting for a giant leap

Are we on the way to achieving real gender parity at the workplace and in other areas of life?

Guest column: Legal framework has ushered in many changes

Ms Priya Chetty Rajagopal

Belagavi: Film producer Anand Appugol back in custody

Anand Appugol
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham