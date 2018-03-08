Karnataka Lokayukta knifed in his own office, assailant arrested

Bengaluru: In a major security lapse at the Lokayukta building on Wednesday, the Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty (74) was repeatedly stabbed inside his office by a frustrated complainant after Justice Shetty told him that his corruption complaint against some government officials had been closed.

Justice Shetty who collapsed after sustaining injuries on his stomach and chest was rushed to Mallya Hospital while his attacker identified as Tejraj Sharma, a furniture contractor, was pinned down by the security officials and handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police who took him into custody.

The doctors at the Mallya Hospital said that Justice Shetty has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit from the operation theatre and he is out of danger. The incident which has shaken the state, for Justice Shetty was attacked in broad daylight inside his chamber while several police officials were guarding his office is being seen as a security lapse as the building with its faulty metal detectors and lax policeing was an open invitation to the attacker who was a frequent visitor to the building and was well aware that the metal detector did not function and there was no security staff to frisk the visitors and check their bags. The situation was reported multiple times to the deputy registrar Lokayukta, a top official said.

“The attacker, with knife, managed to bypass the metal detector as it was defunct. There was no security check or frisking either, which further helped the attacker reach Justice Shetty’s office and attack him. It’s a clear case of a security lapse,” a senior police officer said.

Quick medical aid saved Shetty

When Tejaraj went to the AR-E’s office on the third floor, the Lokayukta's personal assistant told him that his complaint has been closed after it was found to be invalid. Tejaraj lost his cool and reportedly shouted at the PA. She asked him to approach the Lokayukta. He went down to the Lokayukta’s office on the first floor, barged inside his office and asked Justice Shetty why his inquiry was closed. The Lokayukta initially didn’t respond but later told Tejaraj not to waste his time by filing bogus complaints.

An enraged Tejaraj took out the knife from his pocket and stabbed the Lokayukta multiple times on his face, hand, chest, stomach and left shoulder. The incident took place around 1.50pm,” said an official source, on condition of anonymity.

Other visitors inside the office heard the Lokayukta and shouted for help.

The 33-year-old attacker Tejraj in police custody at Lokayukta’s office, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Immediately, police personnel, who were standing outside as well as the Lokayukta’s gunman and officials from the Lokayukta’s secretariat, rushed to the spot and found Justice Shetty lying in a pool of blood. They immediately rushed him to nearby Mallya Hospital," the source said. “The office of the Lokayukta didn’t waste time in reaching him to the nearest hospital. That probably saved his life,” the source added.

Police grill attacker, obtain CCTV footage

At the time of going to the press, the police were still interrogating Tejraj at the Vidhan Soudha police station to ascertain the exact reason for the attack. The attacker was also taken to the Bowring Hospital for a check-up. Given the lack of security at the Vidhana Soudha police station, the accused maybe lodged at Cubbon Park police station overnight, sources said.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage from inside the building and inside the office of the Lokayukta and are examining the footage to ascertain what happened inside the room. A loner, abandoned by his family, Tejaraj has shown no sign of remorse. He was sent for a medical examination later and was produced in court.

The Vidhan Soudha police have registered a case against Tejaraj under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tejraj signed in as Advocate, targeted ayukta during lunch

In a major security breach, Tejaraj Sharma arrived at the Lokayukta office at around 12.45 pm, bypassed the metal detector at the entrance, signed in as ‘Advocate Tejaraj’ in the visitors’ book placed just inside the entrance without stating the purpose of the visit, and then walked into the corridor manned by police and into Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty's chambers without being stopped or questioned even once. Justice Shetty was having lunch when Sharma barged in, argued with him and then attacked him.

The City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police are in charge of the security of the Lokayukta’s office on the first floor of the building in MS Building. At any given time there are two to three policemen standing outside the office of the Lokayukta, who stop and question every visitor, who wishes to meet the Lokayukta before he is allowed to take permission from his secretariat to meet him. Then there are two personal attendants/chaperons to the Lokayukta, who are posted outside his office along with his gunman. Not one of them stopped or questioned the accused, Tejaraj Sharma when he headed towards the Lokayukta office.

Regular visitor

Tejaraj Sharma is no newcomer to the Lokayukta's offices. A contractor from Tumkaru, he supplies furniture to government offices. However, after losing out on a recent contract, he became a regular complainant and a frequent visitor to the Lokayukta office. Sources said he has lodged nearly eight to 10 complaints of corruption against several government officers accusing them of alleged malpractice in government tenders. Out of the ten complaints, five to six were closed after they were found to be bogus.

Many alarms were raised earlier regarding the poor security in the building but in vain. There has definitely been a security breach

— Justice santosh Hegde, former Lokayukta

Metal detector hasn’t been functional for four years!

That there was a security lapse was established in a report submitted by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) N Sateesh Kumar and his team to the city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Wednesday, hours after the knifing.

Mr. Kumar had formed a team under Mr. Sateesh to investigate the security lapse in the Lokayukta building and Mr. Sateesh in his report has written that the metal detector at the entrance was defunct since four years.